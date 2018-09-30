El canto de Serena Williams en 'topless' contra el cáncer

La tenista Serena Williams se ha apoyado en las redes sociales para dar alas a una nueva campaña contra la prevención del cáncer de mama, difundida bajo el mensaje I touch mysefl.
Más de medio millón y medio de personas han visualizado el vídeo que este domingo ha colgado la deportista en su perfil de Instagram. En las imágenes se puede ver a Serena en topless, cubriéndose los pechos con las manos, y cantando la canción I Touch Myself , de The Divinyls, con el propósito de concienciar de la importancia de que las mujeres se autoexaminen los pechos con regularidad.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
