Una familia francesa con un bebé a cuestas se expone a los guepardos en un safari

TOURISTS CHASED BY CHEETAHS _ What were they thinking? This French family were chased by cheetahs after getting OUT of their car in Dutch safari park @BeekseBergen where visitors are under strict instruction NOT to leave their cars. _ They walked onto a hill only feet away from where wild cheetahs were resting to take photos. Unsurprisingly, the world's fastest land animals starting running towards the group who were invading their space. _ The family made a panicked dash for the car leaving the mother to scoop up her TODDLER who the cheetahs appeared to have in their sights. Cheetahs don’t see humans as prey and are relatively docile compared to other wild cats BUT predatory animals will often view children differently as they’re smaller and more vulnerable! (Remember - a leopard killed a 3 year old last week in Uganda and an alligator killed a 2 year old in 2016 in DisneyWorld, Florida) _ Luckily they all managed to get back into their vehicle and drive off, to the amazement of the Dutch person behind the camera. A spokesman for Beekse Bergen said they make it VERY CLEAR that it is forbidden to leave your vehicle. #RespectWildlife _ Caption @a_lallie_ #a_lallie_ Video credit to owner ©️
La temeridad de algunas personas pone los pelos de punta. Esto ocurre con la familia francesa que aparece en este vídeo durante una visita al Safari Park Beekse Bergen, en Holanda.
Los protagonistas del vídeo recorrían el safari, en el que no se debe bajar del vehículo y se debe permanecer con las ventanillas cerradas, cuando decidieron apearse del coche para tomar la foto más espectacular en la zona de los guepardos.
Lo hicieron en una ocasión sin problemas, pero cuando quisieron repetir la experiencia se encontraron con que habían conseguido despertar el interés de los felinos.
El momento más tenso se produjo cuando una mujer, con un niño pequeño en brazos, se queda la última. Se puede ver en las imágenes como un guepardo hace varias insinuaciones de atacar y sólo se refrena ante los gestos de la mujer, que por fortuna consigue meter al niño en el coche junto a ella antes de que pase una desgracia.